Sina Rambo’s sister’s baby daddy, King Chic reacts to his ongoing marital drama

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

The prolonged conflict between Sina Rambo and his wife Korth has prompted a response from King Chic, the father of singer Sina Rambo’s sister Folasade’s child.

Recall that King Chic was accused of allegedly attacking Sina Rambo’s sister in 2020 by Sina Rambo. In the year 2022, Sina is also accused with hitting his wife Korth.

King Chic explained on his Instagram story that things always work out for the best and that one always gets what they sow.

Making it clear that he bears no grudge towards his kids’ uncle, he stated that he literally loves everyone and has no hate in his heart.

“Tables shall always turn”

“I love everyone. Literally every single person. I hold no hate in my heart for anyone that has ever crossed me.

Just know in this life. YOU MUST REAP WHAT YOU SOW. What you dish will have no choice but to come back to YOU the living being. So can grasp the lesson that you started.

Love the ones who hate you the most. Watch how God moves

Appreciate the ones you love while they’re here.

When they’re gone. They are GONE”.

