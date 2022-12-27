Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Tragically, another member of the Nollywood community has passed away. According to recent reports, Kamal Adebayo, well known as Sir Kay Kamoru, the father of Yoruba actor and well-known comedian Isbae U, has died.

According to the reports THEINFONG came across, colleagues and friend of the late Nollywood legend, Yomi Fabiyi took to social media to pay respect to him.

In a post shared by Yomi on his Instagram page, he wished the deceased a peaceful rest.

The post received comments from colleague, Kunle Adegbite and fans, who expressed shock, sadness and wished the deceased a peaceful rest.

