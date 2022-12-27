TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Tragically, another member of the Nollywood community has passed away. According to recent reports, Kamal Adebayo, well known as Sir Kay Kamoru, the father of Yoruba actor and well-known comedian Isbae U, has died.

According to the reports THEINFONG came across, colleagues and friend of the late Nollywood legend, Yomi Fabiyi took to social media to pay respect to him.

In a post shared by Yomi on his Instagram page, he wished the deceased a peaceful rest.

READ ALSO

TAMPAN summons Actor, Olaiya Igwe over nude video where he…

DJ Twitch dead at 40 by suicide

The post received comments from colleague, Kunle Adegbite and fans, who expressed shock, sadness and wished the deceased a peaceful rest.

See post below:

Some other celebrities paid their last respect as they wished for the repose of his soul. See some comments below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over Sophia Momodu and…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Skitmaker, Isbae U loses dad popular Yoruba actor Sir Kay Kamoru

Wizkid buys huge Christmas gift for his son, Zion (Video)

Man left speechless after spotting TikTok big girl buying okirika clothes…

“I want to sleep with Portable, he has a big D” Nigerian girl cries out

Davido unfollows Eniola Badmus, weeks after monetizing son’s death

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

Mixed reaction trails Crossdresser Bobrisky new look at an event(video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More