“Sort Your issue privately or shut up and move on” – Actor, Dave Ogbeni slams Tonto Dikeh and Falegan

Nigerian actor, Ogbeni Dave has hushed his colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Honorable Opeyemi Falegan for constantly dragging their exes.

Tonto Dikeh who resumed dragging her ex husband, Churchill stating that she ‘fed him’ at the same time calling him a ‘mini man’.

Yesterday, Opeyemi Falegan responded to Tonto Dikeh’s assertion, adding that “yeyebrities” frequently make this claim after being abandoned by their ex-partners.

Hear him:

“This must stop Naija Yeyebrities once you dump them, their next confession is ” I fed him. They would lie to gain recognition or respect. Kilode”

Reacting to both posts, Dave “irritatingly” asked them to sort their issues privately or “shut up” and move on”

Dave wrote: