“Tonto Dikeh needs to be investigated” – Kemi Olunloyo calls out actress

By Shalom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the news of Singer D’banj’s fraud case with ICPC.

The controversial journalist also dragged Tonto Dikeh as she pointed out that celebrities and influencers have no reason to be brand ambassadors for the government.

Dbanj was invited for questioning after allegedly diverting N-Power funds into private accounts using ghost beneficiaries.

Kemi outrightly said Tonto Dikeh should also be investigated in her role as the ambassador of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

In her words:

“Brand Ambassadors are NOT needed at Govt agencies. If you want to advocate or volunteer, do it. Not everything is money. Tonto Dikeh must be investigated in her brand ambassadorial role with @naptipnigeria. Tomorrow is World Anticorruption day. Financial improprieties are rampant”.

