The only reason I still talk with my sister – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend’s brother reveals (Video)

Jason, brother to girlfriend of popular singer Paul Okoye, has revealed that he’s still on talking terms with his sister because of her rich boyfriend.

Recall that Paul Okoye had earlier revealed his 22-year-old lover, Ivy Ifeoma which escalated online.

Ivy’s brother was again spotted in a skit on his TikTok page stating that the only reason he’s still in contact with Ivy is because of her rich boyfriend.

In his words,

“When the only reason you are still in talking terms with your sister is because she has a rich boyfriend”.

Reacting to this, Anitamary said, “Truly they are still a child”.

Khaleesi said, “Everyone should just rest abeg, this girl has been making videos even before Oaul announced their relationship. Most of these videos are old and not recent. You all just digging up old stuff, blogger’s rest”.

Realvalent said, ‘I don’t see why Paul ll move from classy to noise👍 he shld give thid girl proper orientation this nuisance isn’t too cool. It’s becoming too childish”.

Veemariah said, “I pray their relationship becomes a forever thing because if anything brea…..hmm🙄🙄🙄.”

Horyindamolar said, “How did paul even get here self😂😂😂😂 the girl is just putting paul on front page magazine everyday. May God continue to bless their union❤️.”

Stephii said, “she likes the limelight and hope to stay there so she’ll do all she can to always trend”.

