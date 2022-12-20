TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage…

The only reason I still talk with my sister – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend’s brother reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Jason, brother to girlfriend of popular singer Paul Okoye, has revealed that he’s still on talking terms with his sister because of her rich boyfriend.

Recall that Paul Okoye had earlier revealed his 22-year-old lover, Ivy Ifeoma which escalated online.

Ivy’s brother was again spotted in a skit on his TikTok page stating that the only reason he’s still in contact with Ivy is because of her rich boyfriend.

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her…

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her…

In his words,

“When the only reason you are still in talking terms with your sister is because she has a rich boyfriend”.

Reacting to this, Anitamary said, “Truly they are still a child”.

Khaleesi said, “Everyone should just rest abeg, this girl has been making videos even before Oaul announced their relationship. Most of these videos are old and not recent. You all just digging up old stuff, blogger’s rest”.

Realvalent said, ‘I don’t see why Paul ll move from classy to noise👍 he shld give thid girl proper orientation this nuisance isn’t too cool. It’s becoming too childish”.

Veemariah said, “I pray their relationship becomes a forever thing because if anything brea…..hmm🙄🙄🙄.”

Horyindamolar said, “How did paul even get here self😂😂😂😂 the girl is just putting paul on front page magazine everyday. May God continue to bless their union❤️.”

Stephii said, “she likes the limelight and hope to stay there so she’ll do all she can to always trend”.

Watch the video below:

@_jhaycen_

I want to tap in from her grace abeg😂😂 #jhaycen #africanmeme #ng #tiktokng

♬ RealestK Toxic – RealestK

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why I can never adopt anyone again” – Destiny Etiko spills…

Mixed reactions trail viral video of Anita Okoye and her alleged new man (Video)

Anita Okoye wins big as court officially dissolves her marriage to Paul Okoye

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

‘Fear women’ – Reactions as man films lady in his bed chatting with her…

“I will forever miss you, my besty” — IVD remembers late wife

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The only reason I still talk with my sister – Paul Okoye’s girlfriend’s brother…

Moment Paul Enenche showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding (Video)

Sleeping with many women, you’re worse than king Solomon – Lady…

Confusing moment groom slapped wife-to-be during church wedding (Video)

Man storms girlfriends’ houses, takes back iPhones he gifted them

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate successful year

I hope what happened to me never happens to you – Davido replies troll who…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More