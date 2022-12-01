Tight childhood friends of 15 years divorce barely 5 months after getting married

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman who married her childhood friend of 15 years shocked netizens by divorcing him after only five months.

They were inseparable as friends, according to a lady who shared the story online, to the point where they couldn’t breath without the other.

However, barely five months later, everything they shared with each other crashed.
The post read:
“A friend of mine married her childhood boyfriend of 15yrs, had a child together who later died,they were inseparable. They got married and dint last for 5mnths. Infact, na abeg we do wey e pass 4months 😅💔.
“Na so 😂 I still can’t comprehend the problem allah. If you see them then enn, Chunduna can’t breath without Elizabeth and vice versa, the parents got tired and let it happen. Today, all of them can breath without each other 😭making love look like a scam.”

See the post below:

