UK-based Nigerian lady in tears as she finds out that her boyfriend is already married

Entertainment
By Shalom

A UK-based Nigerian lady has narrated how her Nigerian boyfriend who often visits her in the UK married another woman under her nose.

The heartbroken lady revealed how she kept in touch with him and sometimes paid for his trip to the UK to see her but at the end, she got backstabbed without even suspecting a thing.

In her words:

“Hi Ife, please I need help not money but encouragement and anything else you think will take me through what is happening in my life now. Why are human beings like this? I came back to naija from the UK to see my boyfriend yesterday.

“Last night we hung out with his friends they talked to me about how much he loves me and if I can move back to Nigeria. This morning he went to buy groceries I saw him off to the car and the lady in the next flat asked me if I’m a sister I said no his girlfriend.

“She said he got married on Saturday to our colleague so she’s just wondering what’s up. I told her it’s not him and she showed me pictures and videos. Ife we have been dating for 3 years I come to Lagos five times a year and he travels to UK too many things. Sometimes I even pay for his trip I don’t know if I’m making sense.

“Ife nobody can tell me you didn’t love me, you never heard anything from me we will always video calling and always talking how did he have the time to date someone else not to talk of marriage?”

