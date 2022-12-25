VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her blended family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has shared loved up video with her now blended family.

The photos are fast winning the hearts of many, as they gush over her blended and united family.

Iyabo Ojo, her partner Paul Okoye, their children Festus and Priscilla, as well as Paul Okoye’s two children, gathered for a loving family photo session.

As they gush over her multiracial and cohesive family, the photographs are quickly gaining the hearts of many.

See post below;

THEINFONG recalls that the actress who turned 45 on December 21st, held a pre-birthday bash on Wednesday night in which she  flaunted her new man and her blended family.

Paul Okoye, the actress, and their children could be seen in a viral party video. Paul also has two children from a previous relationship, and Iyabo Ojo has two children from her first marriage, Festus and Priscilla. Iyabo Ojo’s big day was celebrated by all the youngsters together.

