VIDEO: Dancer Poco Lee creates a scene as police officers accost him in Lagos

After being approached by authorities in Lagos, well-known dancer Poco Lee caused a scene there.

The famous dancer was approached by guys in uniforms while leaving an event in Lagos for an unspecified reason.

Poco Lee could be seen yelling at the police officers in the footage that is quickly going viral as spectators attempted to calm him down.

This wouldn’t be the first time a public figure is being harassed by the police force as music star, BNXN was harassed early August.

The singer became a trending topic online after a series of videos of him and the policemen fighting on a Lagos road was captured by fans who recognised him.

Buju’s Benz was seen surrounded by the armed men while the music star was spotted looking disheveled in just his singlet and trousers.