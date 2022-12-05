Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

BBNaija season 7 star, Daniella Peters has raised controversy on social media as netizens doubt the authenticity of her albino twin.

In a video, the twins posed together and many claimed they looked too different from each other. However, others reckoned with the fact that she took all the melanin while in their mother’s womb.

@preciousoluchi49: “wow.. this kind twins one Abino and one dark color… Nice one Danni love♥️.”

@beatrice7980 said, “Awwwwwwww AMAZING 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@ruu_mosh: “Fraternal twins. Daniella has melanin. Daniel has no melanin hence why he is Albino. What exactly are you people confused about?”

@emilyalfred453: “which kind black and white twins be this?”

@chidalublossom: “she took all the melanin.”

@champ2v: “this comment section is annoying😳 he’s an albino they are identical

is that new 😳.”

@jews_of_life: “All if you laughing here, your ignorance is LOUD!”

@maphakane4: “Why are Y’all confused in the comment section. 😂😂 The other is living with albinism. That’s the only difference.”

Watch video below: