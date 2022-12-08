VIDEO: Singer Rema splashes millions on a new Gwagon

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian musician, Rema is capping the year off well by spending millions on a Gwagon.

The Mavins superstar has rewarded himself with a new whip for his concert-closing antics.

Lekki Luxury Cars, a luxury automaker, announced the news on its Instagram page.

Congratulating him on his new feat, the automobile company wrote,

Congratulations for your new Gwagon @heisrema”.

Many celebrities seems to be ending the year, 2022 in grand style.

Recently, actress Nkechi Blessing spent millions of dollars on a brand-new Range Rover.

Nkechi Blessing bought a new Range Rover a year after she sold her previous one to pay for the construction of her home.

The Yoruba actress posted the happy development on her Instagram account.

She remarked that purchasing the RR required a year of toil and sacrifice on her part.

 

