TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives”…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady…

VIDEO: Singers Peter and Paul Okoye’s kids reunite for Christmas

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

P-square, Peter and Paul Okoye have reunited for the Christmas celebration alongside their family.

Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita Okoye, shared clips from their touching reunion on her Instagram account.

The recently divorced Anita disclosed that in order for the surprise to succeed, she had hidden Cameron and Aliona, the children of Peter Okoye, in the basement.

READ ALSO

Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative…

“He’s a really good person” – Paul Okoye’s younger…

The cousins hugged and rejoiced because they were so happy to see one other.

Lola Omotayo and Anita Okoye have an unrivaled friendship that is very strong. The sisterhood between Lola and Anita has remained strong after their divorce.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Recall that for Anita’s birthday in November, Lola Omotayo made it clear that Anita Okoye will always be her sister even though she is separated from Paul.

Lola took to Instagram on, Tuesday, November 8 to celebrate Anita on her birthday. In the caption, she called Anita her “always-will-be-sister”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Why everyone needs someone like Empress Njamah in their lives” – Actress…

I will not be cajoled into accepting polygamy – May Yul-Edochie replies…

“I know he feels the same way” – Nigerian lady reveals her…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

We can talk about this at home – Man begs wife not to beat his side chic…

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Singers Peter and Paul Okoye’s kids reunite for Christmas

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

Bovi and family leave many gushing over their creative Christmas photoshoot and…

Wizkid announces fans will no longer pay to attend his shows in Lagos

“He’s a real mummy’s boy” – Man pays mother a…

Driver abandons passengers, disappears with over N30,000 transport fare (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More