VIDEO: Singers Peter and Paul Okoye’s kids reunite for Christmas

P-square, Peter and Paul Okoye have reunited for the Christmas celebration alongside their family.

Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita Okoye, shared clips from their touching reunion on her Instagram account.

The recently divorced Anita disclosed that in order for the surprise to succeed, she had hidden Cameron and Aliona, the children of Peter Okoye, in the basement.

The cousins hugged and rejoiced because they were so happy to see one other.

Lola Omotayo and Anita Okoye have an unrivaled friendship that is very strong. The sisterhood between Lola and Anita has remained strong after their divorce.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Recall that for Anita’s birthday in November, Lola Omotayo made it clear that Anita Okoye will always be her sister even though she is separated from Paul.

Lola took to Instagram on, Tuesday, November 8 to celebrate Anita on her birthday. In the caption, she called Anita her “always-will-be-sister”.