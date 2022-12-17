TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” —…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s fiance, Josh tells his side of the story with evidence

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Fiance of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah identified as Josh has given his side of the story following allegations of blackmail.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Empress Njamah raised alarm as she alleged that she is being blackmailed by her fiance.

However, in recent development, the actress’ fiance, confesses to striking the actress and taking her passport in an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji blog. However, he claimed that the actress owed him $450,000 and that is why he took this action.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress…

“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay…

He disclosed that he proposed to Empress on August 18 with a ring that cost $48,800. However, things went south because the couple is currently fighting, which is why there are so many allegations.

Additionally, he acknowledged that he had taken control of her passports, Instagram accounts, and all of her other possessions.

Josh asserted that the actress fled their home and proceeded to the residence of her brother, Aquila Njamah. Josh continued by saying the actor and her brother were accustomed to con artists and believed they could con him because he isn’t a Nigerian.

Josh threatened to go public, saying that his stories about her are like a series.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares how Paul Okoye stormed her DM to rain insults on her for commenting…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

“I felt it wasn’t worth it” – Man says after discarding…

“He hasn’t been the same since you left” – Married woman…

Family of business tycoon clashes over his wealth as he battles for life in…

“Our vision no longer aligned” – Funke Akindele finally opens up on…

“Finally off the market forever” — Empress Njamah ecstatic as she gets engaged…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Anita Joseph, Olori Tobi Phillips, others react to Empress Njamah’s emotional…

VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s fiance, Josh tells…

“I’M NOT ENGAGED, I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000” –…

“Na yahoo money?” – Drama as market woman rejects new N1000 note

“Eight people were taken to hospital” – Mayor of London reacts to…

“My new house and N25M car almost destroyed under 48 hours” — James Brown opens…

Married man drags side chic to court for leaking bedroom pictures, receives N8M…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More