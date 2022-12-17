VIDEO: “Yes I hit her” – Empress Njamah’s fiance, Josh tells his side of the story with evidence

Fiance of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah identified as Josh has given his side of the story following allegations of blackmail.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Empress Njamah raised alarm as she alleged that she is being blackmailed by her fiance.

However, in recent development, the actress’ fiance, confesses to striking the actress and taking her passport in an exclusive interview with Linda Ikeji blog. However, he claimed that the actress owed him $450,000 and that is why he took this action.

He disclosed that he proposed to Empress on August 18 with a ring that cost $48,800. However, things went south because the couple is currently fighting, which is why there are so many allegations.

Additionally, he acknowledged that he had taken control of her passports, Instagram accounts, and all of her other possessions.

Josh asserted that the actress fled their home and proceeded to the residence of her brother, Aquila Njamah. Josh continued by saying the actor and her brother were accustomed to con artists and believed they could con him because he isn’t a Nigerian.

Josh threatened to go public, saying that his stories about her are like a series.

