What I told Sammie Okposo before he died – Buchi opens up

Nigerian talented gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, has shared his last conversation with his late colleague, Sammie Okposo.

The musician disclosed this in a post he titled “What I told Sammie Okposo before he died”.

He revealed that he didn’t make any post for late Sammie because he knows the deceased won’t see the posthumous post and thank him for ‘felicitating with him on his passing’.

Singer Buchi however decided to share one of his last conversations with Sammie before he kicked the bucket.

In his words,

“Why haven’t you made a post for Sammie since he passed?” Sammie will not see the post” has been my answer to this question… several times lately.

“That’s the exasperating thing about these post-humous posts. They’re not like birthday greetings. We’re not expecting that in a few days, the guy would post a thank-you message appreciating all who took out time to “felicitate with me on the occasion of my passing…”

Let me share with you, instead, what I said to Sammie in one of our conversations; and I’m so glad and grateful to God that I was able to speak these words to him before he departed.

God’s trusted warhorse! Weather-beaten, rugged warhorse. Those were my first words as we embraced. At that, he flashed a generous smile, his brilliant white teeth, contrasting sharply with his dark (more like black) face. God trusts you, Sammie. God trusts you so much.

“All these secular dealings and places wey you de enter, you have never hidden the name of Jesus”.* I’ve never heard that you got on any of those platforms and changed your songs. *Na so so Jesus Jesus you de shout.*

“You’re a terribly misunderstood person. I know say you waka rough. The last mess wey you mess never smell finish. But na you dem catch, no mean say na you do pass. No lie down where you fall. Get up and move on.

“Many have failed God in many ways. Their failings may be in financial, sexual or emotional infidelity, greed, anger management, lying etc. People who God has shown mercy and spared; people whose shame the Lord has covered are shouting for another to be crucified! Harsh judges of our frailties.

If you listen to the crowd, you may not hear God. Some people harsh pass God. I have interacted with many gospel and secular musicians and I know that too few are as humble, God-loving and man-loving as you are. Sammie, I thank God for your beautiful heart.

“Ozioma, soldier on!” he concluded.

