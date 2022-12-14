Why I ended my five years relationship – Man shares shocking WhatsApp chats of girlfriend doing ho0kup

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man with the Tiktok handle, Ogbabyface0816 has exposed a WhatsApp chat between his girlfriend of five years and another guy identified as Emeka.

In the leaked chat, the girlfriend was telling Emeka to create time to meet her.

She also told him that she was at her boyfriend’s place and will only go out by 10am to meet him. They agreed on a specific place and rescheduled the time to 11am.

Unknowing to the girlfriend, her boyfriend had caught her and was recording the whole conversation.

Reacting to this, netizens concluded that she was definitely doing ho0kup and Emeka knows about it. Others encouraged him to fear women.

@king_emmy5: “bro u try 5years at least u don get 5 years experience😁.”

@sirkings_autos: “they’re not always contended or satisfied…after she’ll be saying it’s not what you think…this one na confirm player.”

@katalinahjahdehtembo: “She was even in the forefront bargaining for everythin…OMG 🙆🏽‍♀️.”

@andybrown266: “And the phone keypad system has already picked up what she wanted to write, great proof that it’s not her first time to do this😂😂😂😂🙌.”

@saliba102: “First you fear God.. Then 2nd you fear woman.”

Watch video below:

@ogbabyface0816

♬ Obirin – Ahhh 2.0 Remix – Poco Lee & DJ Khalipha & MOVES x Cruise

