Man in shock as Girlfriend reveals positive pregnancy test, 4 months after having a babygirl

A man recently received the news of his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his three kids, pregnant again after having their last child four months back.

The girlfriend had giddily taken the pregnancy result to him to share the news and capture his reaction.

The boyfriend only looked confused and shocked and also asked her to take the test again while asking, “are you serious?” repeatedly.

Reacting to this, netizens said he shouldn’t be confused since it takes two to make a baby, while others implored them to get married and raise the beautiful family tree.

@kojak.ada: “What did he think was gonna happen. He keeps bustin 😂.”

@alyssabryant96: “The baby either pooping or mad at the fact that she not even 1 yet 😂😂 & have to be a big sister lol to cute.”

@laffsonlaffs: “after having a baby, a woman is super fertile lol this happens a lot😅 ”

@chabedi_chucks: “He thought the injection would last for at least a year 😁😁😁.”

@virginiafikizolo: “I’d be so scared and happy at the same time😂 ”

@dijabellex: “He’s confused as tho he weren’t in the process of making that child lol 😂 ”

@traceylovesminr: “Ya should get married and raise ya beautiful family. Children are a blessing.”

Watch video below: