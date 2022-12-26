Wizkid’s cracked iPhone leaves fans in disarray

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, a Grammy winner, recently uploaded some images on social media, which sparked a huge response, particularly from critics.

While releasing several self-portraits, Big Wiz wished his supporters a happy holiday season and reiterated his love for them.

He wrote:

“Merry Christmas Omo iya! Love una pass ❤️🖤🦅”

However, eagled-eyed cybernauts took a closer look at the photos and noticed that his mobile device, iPhone had cracked badly and this became a bone of contention.

See photos below;

Recall that a few weeks ago, the music star used his Snapchat account to demand that everyone address him as “Sir” or “Daddy,” warning that if he drops the mic, none of his peers will be able to compete with his wealth.

Cybercitizens responded differently in response to this claim made by Starboy and others when they saw the damaged device.