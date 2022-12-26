TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

Wizkid’s cracked iPhone leaves fans in disarray

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, a Grammy winner, recently uploaded some images on social media, which sparked a huge response, particularly from critics.

While releasing several self-portraits, Big Wiz wished his supporters a happy holiday season and reiterated his love for them.

He wrote:

READ ALSO

Wizkid announces fans will no longer pay to attend his shows…

VIDEO: “I need 6 Dubai girlfriends” – Wizkid announces…

“Merry Christmas Omo iya! Love una pass ❤️🖤🦅”

However, eagled-eyed cybernauts took a closer look at the photos and noticed that his mobile device, iPhone had cracked badly and this became a bone of contention.

See photos below;

Recall that a few weeks ago, the music star used his Snapchat account to demand that everyone address him as “Sir” or “Daddy,” warning that if he drops the mic, none of his peers will be able to compete with his wealth.

Cybercitizens responded differently in response to this claim made by Starboy and others when they saw the damaged device.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

“The best gift of 2022” – BBNaija’s Khafi shares first glimpse of her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She too sabi” – Bridesmaid shows off dance moves at wedding…

Lady shares video of mother’s reaction after pranking her that the…

Wizkid’s cracked iPhone leaves fans in disarray

Nigerian woman gets emotional as random lady offers her free money as Christmas…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez buys him Rolls Royce as…

Netizens drag Judy Austin for sharing Christmas photo with just Yul’s…

Judy Austin shares Christmas photos without Yul Edochie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More