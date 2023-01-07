Exciting moment lady proposes to her female lover in Lagos (Video)

A lady has surprised her female lover as she pop the ‘Marry Me’ question to her.

A sweet moment when a woman got down on one knee to propose to her lover was captured in a viral video.

In the video, the girlfriend entered a room that was decorated with balloons of all kinds, some of which read, “Will you marry me?”

She had been pleasantly surprised and touched by the ambience of the room and was all the more so when her partner went down on her knee holding a ring.

The lady happily accepted the proposal and they both locked lips thereafter.

It was gathered that the beautiful scene had played out in Lagos state.

Following the video, a lot of social media users have dropped their take considering the fact that LGBTQ right has not been approved in Nigeria.

See some comments below;