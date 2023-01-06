“He is in our community, we know his ex” – Lagos-based Gay man reveals more about Alexx Ekubo (Audio)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Things has gotten more complicated as a man who claimed to be a member of the Lagos gay community revealed that he actually knows Actor, Alexx Ekubo.

As you may recall, rumors about the actor’s strange sexuality grew after his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, said that the actor hadn’t slept with her during their five years of dating.

In the midst of the story, a gay man’s audio note about Alexx Ekubo’s involvement in the LGBT community has many people scratching their heads.

He said:

“Even my community here is Lagos have a problem with Alexx, I mean dude we know about you, you’re in our community, we know who you dated, we know your ex, we have seen you in our get-togethers.

Why are you doing this, if you agree with this girl, which once again I still disagree with if you are not straight marrying a straight girl but if you decided that is what you want to do, you two decided that’s what you want to do, won’t you do this stuff quietly?”

