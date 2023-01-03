Things get messier as private chats between Alex Ekubo and estranged fiancee, Fancy Acholonu leaks online

It may seem as though the relationship drama between Actor, Alexx Ekubo and his ex fiancee, Fancy Acholonu has become messier than we expected.

Things got worse between the lovebirds as Fancy Acholonu started spilling juicy details on why the relationship came to a halt.

The model who is letting all out this year, had finally revealed why she called off their engagement. While responding to Fab jewels appeal for her to keep things private, Fancy claimed that Alex was trying fo ruin her and her reputation, because she left him.

She stressed on how she endured so much with Alex, from his cheating to his lies and lots more. But for him to make her constantly apologize to him is wrong.

“No I won’t. Alex has succeeded in trying to ruin me and my reputation just because I left him. Grace you sightly know me I’m calm quiet dance, play work, and mind my business. I endured everything a Nigerian women typically does from her man which is lies and all the cheating etc. But to make me apologize constantly publicly. It is WRONG! I never revealed why I left. I never bashed him. I only said sorry for making a statement. I am someone’s child, someone’s future wife. I need to speak up for myself. Don’t tell me to stop. Silence is why many people are depressed. Alex needs to stop is manipulation! His ego and wanting me to say sorry all the time is a problem NOT me! Everytime I’ve made its a statement is because of HIM! Don’t tell me to stop. Tell him”.

She even went on to call the actor a narcissist a and a sociopath.

However, Alex Ekubo has remained silent.

