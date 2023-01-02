“I thought she was classy” – Nkechi Blessing tackles Fancy Acholonu

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has tackled Fancy Acholonu, ex fiance to her colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Fancy revealed that Alexx Ekubo had forced her into the public apology in which she made days back.

Reacting to her claim, trolls took to her comment section to drag her for coming out to cry over spilled milk.

The 29-year-old has however been forced to reply series of questions in her comment section, following her outburst about the apology. While many praised her courage for living her truth, others who are taking sides with Alex slammed her for wanting to privately resolve their broken relationship.

A netizen identified as Beauty in the World took to Fancy’s comment section to query her motive for her public apology.

According to her, Fancy humiliated Alex and almost destroyed his career and reputation overnight.

She wrote:

“What were you thinking and who’s advising you? You called off the wedding publicly and you wanted to apologize 2/2 and go back to Alex privately? Whether Alex made you tender the public apology or not is irrelevant. You humiliated Alex and almost destroyed his reputation and career overnight but thankfully he was able to manage the situation. Now he served you a taste of your own medicine. What were you thinking? That Alex would marry you again after everything? Men don’t forgive such embarrassment. Whatever made you called off the wedding in the first place should keep you far away from Alex. Social media won’t help you. Go and heal quietly and say less for your own good. Wish you well this year 2023”.

Responding to the query, Fancy wrote:

“I did not ruin his reputation. He had those rumours LONG before I met him. So do not blame me for walking away and that being the reason people assumed I did”.

Nkechi Blessing has however joined in the online controversy as she stated that she thought Fancy was classy.

Nkechi blessing wrote: