Leaked audio of Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s conversation prior to her calling him out surfaces online

In light of the ongoing accusations made against the actor by Fancy Acholonu, an audio clip of Alex Ekubo talking with his ex-fiance has suddenly appeared online.

The recent brouhaha has been on going for a time now as Fancy called out Nollywood actor, Actor for cheating on her and lying.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has opened up about her first experience with the actor in bed.

She narrated her experience in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus. According to her, she didn’t enjoy the actor’s performance, but had to lie that it was great so he wouldn’t feel bad.

In the telephone conversation which surfaced online Alex Ekubo said thus:

There are so many people fighting on our behalf, I got upset with you n that triggered me and when we had the conversation, did i promise to acknowledge the post? After u called, I was confused on what to say cos we aren’t back in a relationship yet.

Now there are three answers I could have given which are either i love u too but I couldn’t give that answer because we aren’t there yet.

Or i respond by bashing you which i will never do or a lukewarm answer which is neither here or there which might be taken out of context, eg its okay or it is well and netizens turn it around. After the post, i called u to appreciate you twice, didn’t i?

i really don’t us going back n forth, u will always be my friend moving forward when u said the bad one, I didn’t say anything so I don’t have to now. What you did was necessary for the action taken at the time. The comments are a lot, it is your storm now and this shall pass.” Alex Ekubo concluded.