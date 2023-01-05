VIDEO: Man who visited home for Christmas celebration found dead inside his car in Anambra

Udoka Eze, a 50-year-old Nigerian man, is said to have been discovered dead in Anambra State.

According to reports, the man was discovered dead in the Nawfija community in Anambra State after visiting his homeland for Christmas.

The man was discovered dead in his red Toyota Camry along Umunze Road today, January 4, according to witnesses who provided details of the occurrence.

The individual was recently back for Christmas, and a local confirmed that he was murdered by unknown assailants.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, also confirmed the incident, adding that the vehicle was found along Umunze road and that the deceased has been taken to the morgue after a doctor pronounced him dead.

“Today 04/1/2023, police recovered an abandoned red Toyota Camry vehicle with reg No AGL 525 GA found along Umunze road. “Immediate search was conducted in the vehicle, and the lifeless body of a young man with marks of violence and with suspected gunshot injury was found in the car. “Further inquiries made revealed that the victim is one Mr. Udoka Eze ‘M’ aged 50 yrs from Iyiafor Village, Owerezukala. He was confirmed dead by a doctor when taken to the hospital and the body has been deposited at the morgue. Investigation has since commenced. “The Command wants to use this opportunity to call on the witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that will assist in the ongoing investigation and patrols have been intensified in the area.”

