Media Personality, Charly Boy and Wife reveals secret to their successful marriage

By Deborah Ngere

Media personality, Charly Boy and his wife, Lady D has opened up on the secret to their successful marriage.

The 72-year-old Nigerian singer and actor shared on Instagram that they experience problems in their marriage and occasionally want to give up, but instead they choose to “manage” and work on improving their relationship.

The couple spoke about a couple of challenges that they face in their marriage while also saying they’ve quarreled over thousands of times too then ended up saying the secret is to ‘manage.’

“If he go rise we go manage am, if e no rise, we go manage am. Marriage na management.”

It is important to note that Charly Boy and Lady D have been together for 45 years, and in 2018, they renewed their official marital vows, with the popular Bishop Matthew Kukah presiding over the wedding.

