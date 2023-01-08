TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend…

Paul Okoye weighs in on Brymo’s tribal tweets, fans reacts

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Nigerian afrobeat singer and one half of the Psquare music duo Rudeboy, also known as Paul Okoye has reacted to his colleague, Brymo’s tribal tweets.

Brymo has been on an internet rant for the past few days about his political preferences for the upcoming election, praising Asiwaju Tinubu as his top pick. His tweets regarding Peter Obi and the Nigerian Igbo people, however, have riled up a lot of people.

He wrote: F*ck The Ndi Igbo !! .. To Hell With It!!

READ ALSO

VIDEO: Singer Paul Okoye and girlfriend jet off for the New…

Make sure you are fine before you troll me – Paul…

Paul Okoye, however, tweeted his displeasure with Brymo and cautioned him to be careful about the causes he supports in the name of elections.

He said: “Mind what you are preaching .. election will come and go,we all will move on …But you decided to be a tribal bigot because you think you are getting some attention by insulting a particular region of Nigeria and some people are praising you. as an artiste I’m only disappointed.”

Social media fans reaction to his tweet:

_obiageli__: “Brymo just needs attention since he’s no longer getting it from his music career.”

_big_ann: “Rude boy is so right, election will come and go but words spoken (in this case written) might work against you tomorrow…. Be careful, politicians are friends behind closed doors, don’t be unfortunat_e because of them.”

__tayo556: “I’m a typical Yoruba boy, but I’m highly disappointed in brymo.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

Man with three wives reveals why he washes the plates after meal

“I have had two abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna admits in bombshell…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Paul Okoye weighs in on Brymo’s tribal tweets, fans reacts

American ‘Eight is Enough’ actor, Adam Rich dead at 54

‘My husband must satisfy me in bed because I cannot cheat’ – Bella Ebinum

May you all be celebrated – Yul Edochie pens note of gratitude to fans for…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

VIDEO: Zinoleesky discloses why he never spoke about the Mohbad and Naira…

Travellers kidnapped and injured as suspected herdsmen attack train station in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More