Paul Okoye weighs in on Brymo’s tribal tweets, fans reacts

Nigerian afrobeat singer and one half of the Psquare music duo Rudeboy, also known as Paul Okoye has reacted to his colleague, Brymo’s tribal tweets.

Brymo has been on an internet rant for the past few days about his political preferences for the upcoming election, praising Asiwaju Tinubu as his top pick. His tweets regarding Peter Obi and the Nigerian Igbo people, however, have riled up a lot of people.

He wrote: F*ck The Ndi Igbo !! .. To Hell With It!!

Paul Okoye, however, tweeted his displeasure with Brymo and cautioned him to be careful about the causes he supports in the name of elections.

He said: “Mind what you are preaching .. election will come and go,we all will move on …But you decided to be a tribal bigot because you think you are getting some attention by insulting a particular region of Nigeria and some people are praising you. as an artiste I’m only disappointed.”

Social media fans reaction to his tweet:

_obiageli__: “Brymo just needs attention since he’s no longer getting it from his music career.”

_big_ann: “Rude boy is so right, election will come and go but words spoken (in this case written) might work against you tomorrow…. Be careful, politicians are friends behind closed doors, don’t be unfortunat_e because of them.”

__tayo556: “I’m a typical Yoruba boy, but I’m highly disappointed in brymo.”