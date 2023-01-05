People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

Popular label producer, Don Jazzy has lamented on how strangers call him to ask for money on a daily basis.

The Mavin Records Boss has complained about how he receives calls from anonymous persons who call to beg for money.

According to him, he decided to put his phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode in order to see some of these strange calls from people.

He further lamented about his attitude of giving, adding that he is scared to go broke if he continues giving money out to strangers.