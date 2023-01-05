People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Popular label producer, Don Jazzy has lamented on how strangers call him to ask for money on a daily basis.

The Mavin Records Boss has complained about how he receives calls from anonymous persons who call to beg for money.

According to him, he decided to put his phone on ‘do not disturb’ mode in order to see some of these strange calls from people.

He further lamented about his attitude of giving, adding that he is scared to go broke if he continues giving money out to strangers.

“My phone is forever on ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND). I know that some people will think that I am cocky or forming but that’s not the point.

“They sell the number so people will just message me for no reason.

“When I’m in a good mood and I pick the calls and the conversation is getting longer they will tell you that they bought the number but they can’t tell you who sold it to them,” said Don Jazzy.

“You can lie any stupid lie and I will give you the money but if I continue that way I can go broke.”

