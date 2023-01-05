TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Rumors going round shows that Afrobeat Singer, Davido has gone to complete the bridal rite of his wife, Chioma.

Chioma who hails from Ezeala Odu, Imo state has fully become an Adeleke as her bride price (Umunna) has been paid.

Davido has fully compensated the Umunna people in Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local Government Area, Imo State.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy…

Chioma’s father may be seen completing the Umunna and Umuada ceremonies in pictures and videos that were uploaded online.

The Umunna rites, which involve a gathering of the bride’s extended family and the groom’s family, mark the second stage of an Igbo wedding. This meeting is crucial because, in front of her Umunna, the groom’s family must reiterate their interest in being married to the prospective bride’s family (direct and extended family, with family elders).

Once permission has been granted, the conventional wedding dates will be chosen, and the bride price list will be distributed. A goat will be split between the groom and bride’s families, along with other presents including kola nuts, palm wine, beer, soft beverages, tobacco, and snuff.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage home in Ghana…

American Actress, Gabrielle Union opens up on her failed marriage Chris Howard

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More