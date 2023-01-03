Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has penned down an advice to her colleague, Empress Njamah amidst leaked video scandal.

The drama started after Empress Njamah revealed that she was being blackmailed by a man, identified as Josh Wade.

Josh had taken over her Instagram page and announced a false engagement after also taking possession of her bedroom videos.

Tonto Dikeh in a post shared on her IG page wished her colleague strength, comfort and justice in her trying time.

She cautioned her not to accept help from sly enemies posing as friends.

Tonto Dikeh wrote:

“Dear Empress, I wish you strength.. I wish you comfort… I wish you justice…… This is your most vulnerable time, don’t accept help from AN ENEMY IN DISGUISE Praying for you.”

