VIDEO: Backlash as Chioma Chukwuka stuns in swimsuit, exposes body

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka has received backlash from Netizens following a recent video she posted of her in a swimsuit.
Taking to social media, the actress shared a lovely video of her in a blue swimsuit as she wishes her fans a happy new year.
Captioning the post, she wrote:
“Cheers 🥂 to the New Year 🎊🎉
#2023
#ChiomaChukwuka
#23TheChiomaYear”
Watch the video below:
In reaction, social media users who were shocked to see the actress post such a video took to the comment section to express their displeasure while warning her against the new path she’s about towing.
One @deralp_stores wrote: “hmmm all this people…Biko Anty chi don’t change we love you mostly because of your wonderful personality, please keep it up.”
gbenga9272 wrote: “We thought she was difficult. It appears our Chioma is gradually joining the nude race. This is sad.”
officialadazion1 wrote: “When did you start showing your inner body kwanu? Nawa o, Happy new year, I just saw your new year resolutions, you try gawn😏.”
