TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance,…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s…

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy…

VIDEO: Backlash as Chioma Chukwuka stuns in swimsuit, exposes body

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka has received backlash from Netizens following a recent video she posted of her in a swimsuit.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a lovely video of her in a blue swimsuit as she wishes her fans a happy new year.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

READ ALSO

Zack Orji faces severe backlash following support for Bola…

Comedian AY Makun reacts to backlash for shading Basketmouth

“Cheers 🥂 to the New Year 🎊🎉

#2023

#ChiomaChukwuka

#23TheChiomaYear”

Watch the video below:

In reaction, social media users who were shocked to see the actress post such a video took to the comment section to express their displeasure while warning her against the new path she’s about towing.

One @deralp_stores wrote: hmmm all this people…Biko Anty chi don’t change we love you mostly because of your wonderful personality, please keep it up.”

gbenga9272 wrote: We thought she was difficult. It appears our Chioma is gradually joining the nude race. This is sad.”

officialadazion1 wrote: When did you start showing your inner body kwanu? Nawa o, Happy new year, I just saw your new year resolutions, you try gawn😏.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor Alex Ekubo allegedly reconciles with his estranged fiance, Fancy Acholonu…

Actor Alex Ekubo finally reacts to ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu’s apology

‘The highest of them all’ – Yul Edochie hails second wife, Judy Austin as she…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after…

“I thought my feelings had died with my past” – Blessing CEO and IVD spark…

Man in shock as lady agrees to ‘hookup’ with him two days to her wedding

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Backlash as Chioma Chukwuka stuns in swimsuit, exposes body

Sina Rambo’s estranged wife removes ‘Adeleke’ from their daughter’s Instagram…

Reactions as lady leaves her man by the roadside to meet Lamborghini owner…

Young man cries out for help after placing bet with N278k given to him for…

Reactions as Nigerian family involve their dog in New Year’s day prayers (Video)

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More