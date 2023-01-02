VIDEO: Backlash as Chioma Chukwuka stuns in swimsuit, exposes body

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka has received backlash from Netizens following a recent video she posted of her in a swimsuit.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a lovely video of her in a blue swimsuit as she wishes her fans a happy new year.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“Cheers 🥂 to the New Year 🎊🎉 #2023 #ChiomaChukwuka #23TheChiomaYear”

Watch the video below:

In reaction, social media users who were shocked to see the actress post such a video took to the comment section to express their displeasure while warning her against the new path she’s about towing.

One @deralp_stores wrote: “hmmm all this people…Biko Anty chi don’t change we love you mostly because of your wonderful personality, please keep it up.”

gbenga9272 wrote: “We thought she was difficult. It appears our Chioma is gradually joining the nude race. This is sad.”

officialadazion1 wrote: “When did you start showing your inner body kwanu? Nawa o, Happy new year, I just saw your new year resolutions, you try gawn😏.”