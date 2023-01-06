VIDEO: Singer Pasuma’s daughter over the moon as she becomes a Canadian citizen

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Fuji singer, Pasuma’s daughter, Aliyah Fiyinfoluwa Odetola has officially become a Canadian.

Taking to social media to announce the good news the 21-year-old grin with joy as she flaunts her Visa.

“Say hello to the latest Canadian citizen”, she captioned the photo.

In a video posted online, the singer’s daughter could be seen showing off her passport as she facetimed her father.

Pasuma’s daughter has joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities obtaining citizenship in other countries.

As a few days back, Nollywood actress Uche Jombo, who has been married to an American since 2012 (Kenny Rodriquez), became a citizen of the United States.

Celebrating her feat, her coworkers Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli, and others took to social media to celebrate with her.

