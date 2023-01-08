TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian…

VIDEO: Zinoleesky discloses why he never spoke about the Mohbad and Naira Marley’s saga

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Singer, Zinoleesky has broken silence about the drama that ensued between Naira Marley and Mohbad.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Up and coming Nigerian singer, Mohbad has cried out on social media as he claims to be in danger in the hands of of Naira Marley and his record label.

Following his arrest alongside Zinoleesky by the National Drug Law Agency(NDLEA), Mohbad took to his social media page to cry out in distress over his life.

READ ALSO

Singer, Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion as ‘post…

VIDEO: Scary moment Zinoleesky almost lost his arm while…

The “personal” crooner went on to say that he would never talk about his personal problems on social media.

Zino stated that in this regard, if he had been the subject of Mohbad’s broadcasts, he would not have posted anything on social media. Mohbad was also named by Zino as “not his friend.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

VIDEO: Zinoleesky discloses why he never spoke about the Mohbad and Naira…

Travellers kidnapped and injured as suspected herdsmen attack train station in…

Leaked audio of Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s conversation prior to her…

Drama as prophetess wields gun while praying in tongues (Video)

“Tiwa Savage, Teni and Tems have no single talent” — Speed Darlington

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner breakup for the third time

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More