VIDEO: Zinoleesky discloses why he never spoke about the Mohbad and Naira Marley’s saga

Singer, Zinoleesky has broken silence about the drama that ensued between Naira Marley and Mohbad.

As previously reported by THEINFONG, Up and coming Nigerian singer, Mohbad has cried out on social media as he claims to be in danger in the hands of of Naira Marley and his record label.

Following his arrest alongside Zinoleesky by the National Drug Law Agency(NDLEA), Mohbad took to his social media page to cry out in distress over his life.

The “personal” crooner went on to say that he would never talk about his personal problems on social media.

Zino stated that in this regard, if he had been the subject of Mohbad’s broadcasts, he would not have posted anything on social media. Mohbad was also named by Zino as “not his friend.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW