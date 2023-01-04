You’re forcing her to say yes when you kneel to propose in public – Advocate, Bianca Wamu schools men

A UK-based social advocate identified as Bianca Wamu has questioned men’s decision to propose to their woman in public.

She said the act of kneeling down with a ring and organising a public proposal are both wrong.

Bianca explained that when a man kneels to ask for his woman’s hand it is not right because he is only supposed to kneel when he is surrendering to God.

The woman further said that doing it in public is equally bad because it is putting the woman under pressure to accept his proposal.

Taking to Twitter, Wamu wrote; “Men, why do you have to KNEEL down in PUBLIC in the name of PROPOSING to a WOMAN? As if that’s not enough, you’re forcing her to say YES! Save yourself from this embarrassing moments.

The only time you should kneel down is when surrendering your problems to God!”

