TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

You’re forcing her to say yes when you kneel to propose in public – Advocate, Bianca Wamu schools men

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A UK-based social advocate identified as Bianca Wamu has questioned men’s decision to propose to their woman in public.

She said the act of kneeling down with a ring and organising a public proposal are both wrong.

Bianca explained that when a man kneels to ask for his woman’s hand it is not right because he is only supposed to kneel when he is surrendering to God.

READ ALSO

Suitors won’t take you seriously if you don’t live with your…

My husband wants me to kneel and apologize to my one year…

The woman further said that doing it in public is equally bad because it is putting the woman under pressure to accept his proposal.

Taking to Twitter, Wamu wrote; “Men, why do you have to KNEEL down in PUBLIC in the name of PROPOSING to a WOMAN? As if that’s not enough, you’re forcing her to say YES! Save yourself from this embarrassing moments.

The only time you should kneel down is when surrendering your problems to God!”

See the post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

“I endured cheating and lies from Alexx” – Fancy Acholonu rants…

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Destiny Etiko’s adopted daughter, Chinenye leaks private message she received…

You’re forcing her to say yes when you kneel to propose in public –…

Comedian Elder O remarries 8 years after first wife died

When did it become wrong to not have sex before marriage? — OAP Dotun

Actor Junior Pope reveals ‘Interesting’ details on how he met his…

“I’ve been denied access to my kids” – IVD reveals amid…

“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More