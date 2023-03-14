TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a…

BLord sets up scholarship programme for only his village people

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular cryptocurrency investor and entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as BLord is set to start a scholarship program for his village people.

The native of Ebenebe, in the state of Anambra, declared that he would sponsor residents of his hometown who wanted to take the JAMB, NECO, WAEC, and other university entrance examinations.

BLord announced this on his Instagram page and urged those who are qualified and keen to get in touch with him via email.

READ ALSO

Singer, Seyi Vibez offers scholarship to talented boy who…

I live in a mansion but my watches and shoes are fake – B…

He stated that he requires 50 to 100 applicants because there are currently only 10 recipients and that all courses must be studied at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

If you are from ebenebe and you dropped out and you need money for Jamb form, waec or neco contact the email on my bio, my team will reply immediately, Scholarship till you are done with school, only 10 people have applied we d like 50 need like 50 to 100.

You must come from my village you must attend unizik, so my team will also monitor you,” he posted.

However, BLord faced harsh rebuke for limiting the scholarship to residents of Ebenebe.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

“She don cast update” – Lady fakes pregnancy to jump long…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Ex BBTitan housemate, Olivia, receives bashing over 1.8 million naira dress

Tems reacts to criticisms over her canopy dress to Oscar’s event

Nigerian lady vows never to shoot her shot again after being rejected by her…

BLord sets up scholarship programme for only his village people

Skit-maker, OGB Recent unveils his new house (Photos/Video)

Portable begins self-defense training after being attacked (Video)

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More