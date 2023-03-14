BLord sets up scholarship programme for only his village people

Popular cryptocurrency investor and entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as BLord is set to start a scholarship program for his village people.

The native of Ebenebe, in the state of Anambra, declared that he would sponsor residents of his hometown who wanted to take the JAMB, NECO, WAEC, and other university entrance examinations.

BLord announced this on his Instagram page and urged those who are qualified and keen to get in touch with him via email.

He stated that he requires 50 to 100 applicants because there are currently only 10 recipients and that all courses must be studied at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

“If you are from ebenebe and you dropped out and you need money for Jamb form, waec or neco contact the email on my bio, my team will reply immediately, Scholarship till you are done with school, only 10 people have applied we d like 50 need like 50 to 100.

You must come from my village you must attend unizik, so my team will also monitor you,” he posted.

However, BLord faced harsh rebuke for limiting the scholarship to residents of Ebenebe.