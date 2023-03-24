Couple who broke up last year tie the knot months after getting back together

A Nigerian lady who goes by the name Jenn Adaoma has narrated their complex love journey of how she met her partner online, parted ways and reconciled.

The lady disclosed that she and her man are currently married but the relationship didn’t always sail smoothly as it had it’s storms and turbulence.

She revealed that in March 2022, her husband left a remark on one of her tweets, sparking a conversation that eventually led to them becoming a couple.

However, on June 26, 2022, they decided to part ways. On July 1, the same year, they reconciled.

After enduring the storm together, Adaoma and her man are now blissfully married as of 2023.

She wrote; “We Met On Twitter

How it Started and. How It’s Going

So this Guy @its_tuxtorlan Commented on My Tweet and that is how the ship started 11 – 03-22. It was a Long Ride No Relationship is Perfect We Put In So Much Work To Be Here Today, We Broke Up 26-06-22 got Back 1-07-22

We went on like that. Nights of Unexplainable Tears, Fights but We Stick together found common ground on how to resolve issues without tearing eachother down.

So Here we Are Inseparable, Loved and Married Legally. @Austeiin And @HilarySeiyefa. My People Comma Celebrate with Us. Na the Shocker be This.”