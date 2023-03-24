TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he…

Couple who broke up last year tie the knot months after getting back together

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady who goes by the name Jenn Adaoma has narrated their complex love journey of how she met her partner online, parted ways and reconciled.

The lady disclosed that she and her man are currently married but the relationship didn’t always sail smoothly as it had it’s storms and turbulence.

She revealed that in March 2022, her husband left a remark on one of her tweets, sparking a conversation that eventually led to them becoming a couple.

READ ALSO

Nigerian couple who met as corpers celebrate 22nd wedding…

Good things are worth waiting for – Man reveals he and…

However, on June 26, 2022, they decided to part ways. On July 1, the same year, they reconciled.

After enduring the storm together, Adaoma and her man are now blissfully married as of 2023.

She wrote; “We Met On Twitter

How it Started and. How It’s Going

So this Guy @its_tuxtorlan Commented on My Tweet and that is how the ship started 11 – 03-22. It was a Long Ride No Relationship is Perfect We Put In So Much Work To Be Here Today, We Broke Up 26-06-22 got Back 1-07-22

We went on like that. Nights of Unexplainable Tears, Fights but We Stick together found common ground on how to resolve issues without tearing eachother down.

So Here we Are Inseparable, Loved and Married Legally. @Austeiin And @HilarySeiyefa. My People Comma Celebrate with Us. Na the Shocker be This.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

“I used all my savings” – Lady cries out as boyfriend blocks…

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph under fire

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

Couple who broke up last year tie the knot months after getting back together

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Young mother cries out in devastation as she becomes a widow at 30

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More