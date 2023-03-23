EFCC arrests ‘Frederick Leonard’ for love scam

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

One Aiosa Kelvin Orhue, also known as Fredrick Leonard, was given a prison term by a Federal High Court in Kuje for participating in a love scam.

Orhue was charged by the EFCC Abuja Zonal Command before Justice C.E. Nwecheonwu and found guilty of cheating Cheryldene Cook of more than N104 million. (One Hundred And Four Million Naira).

The defendant admitted guilt to three counts of charges bordering on fraud and a love scam, according to a statement by EFCC.

One of the counts reads; “That you, Aiosa Kelvin Orhue (aka Fredrick Leonard) sometime in 2021, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, by false pretense and with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N104,000,000 (One Hundred and Four Million Naira) only from one Cheryldene Cook, that you are one Frederick Leonard who is in love with her and you made her to believe that you are going to marry her which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 1 (1)(a) and 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

