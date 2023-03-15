Ex-cab driver calls Tolanibaj ‘broke’ for refusing to leave N200 change

Tolanibaj, ex Big Brother Naija housemate, has come under fire from a Twitter user identified as @ceonigeria_ for an interaction he had with her years ago.

In 2021, he claimed, he was an Uber driver, and she had requested a ride, to which he had responded to in Lagos city.

The man said to had driven her from Lekki 1 to Ikoyi and that the journey cost N800, but he had no spare change for the N1000 she gave him.

He claimed that Tolanibaj decided not to leave the N200 tip for him and instead sent him the precise sum of N800.

In response to her tweet about being turned off by men who don’t behave like big boys at the club, the ex-cab driver related the incident.

He tweeted; “Lol, this broke girl. True story, sometime in 2021 when I used to do Uber/Bolt, I carried this Tolani girl from Emeka Nweze Lekki 1 to Danfo Bistro Ikoyi. Trip was ₦800, cos I didn’t have ₦200 change for 1k cash she opted for a transfer. Not feeling entitled. But I’d tip!”