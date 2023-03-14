First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

A Fulani bride was assaulted by her senior wife, who appeared unhappy with her husband’s choice to take a second wife.

As is traditional in the tribe, the bride paid respects to the first wife on her wedding day, but the evet witnessed a startling twist.

She was directed to greet her senior colleague at her home in a video shared on Twitter by @Fulani_Tutor, but the latter used the chance to pick on her.

She assaulted the younger wife with blows and slaps, resulting in chaos and fear at the location.

The post read; “In fulani culture setting, when a man re marry, the bride (Amarya) will go and greet the first wife, to show respect,

The (First wife) seized this opportunity to attack the bride. This is wrong, there is no justification to this act. Kaajal na ko ginnaji?”

Watch the video below: