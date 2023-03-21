Herbalist advertises his services online, promises to make Nigerians rich

A young self-styled native doctor has turned to the video-sharing app TikTok to advertise his services to those seeking to get rich quick.

He requested that people give him gifts and money so that he could pray for them to achieve their goal of becoming wealthy.

He was seen exhibiting a fetish office staff member in an online video, which he is thought to have done in an attempt to hypnotize viewers of his live video.

Because he has been proven to be tried and trusted, he said interested parties shouldn’t wait or question his skills.

Watch the video below:

yungkenny21; Money don finish..nah to do babalawo remain

fawazskibii; See babalawo room 😂sehbi na all those calabash suppose dey there black and red clothes and modern pot this one don go far o 😂

05_tzzzzzzz; This one just dey find money wey e go use buy Igbo jareee 😂😂😂.

zinbajay_jay; Send the gift or send money so that am going to pray for you 😂😂don’t dull yourself

allingold_zaddy; Ebi ti fo oju onifa 😂😂😂😂😂 Afi don’t dull yourself na 😂😂😂

viccy_collection; No be our government we go blame now !! Na watin inec cus hunger wan finish person 😂😂😂