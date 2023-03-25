Husband consoles pregnant wife as she weeps after learning that she’s expecting boy (Video)

A pregnant Nigerian lady burst into tears after learning she was going to give birth to a baby boy.

She wanted her first child to be a girl, but after having an ultrasound at the hospital, she learned she is carrying a baby boy.

In a video that surfaced online, the expectant mother was being consoled by her husband inside a car after they left the hospital.

He asked her not to cry that it is a good thing for their first child to be a girl as they could do mother-daughter slaying together.

The husband wiped her tears and said there is no difference between male and female child. He went on to assure his pregnant wife that their second child will be a boy.

