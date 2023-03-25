TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of…

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who…

Husband consoles pregnant wife as she weeps after learning that she’s expecting boy (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A pregnant Nigerian lady burst into tears after learning she was going to give birth to a baby boy.

She wanted her first child to be a girl, but after having an ultrasound at the hospital, she learned she is carrying a baby boy.

In a video that surfaced online, the expectant mother was being consoled by her husband inside a car after they left the hospital.

READ ALSO

“Please get pregnant for your husband” – Anita Joseph…

Patrick Doyle moves on as he publicly professes love for his…

He asked her not to cry that it is a good thing for their first child to be a girl as they could do mother-daughter slaying together.

The husband wiped her tears and said there is no difference between male and female child. He went on to assure his pregnant wife that their second child will be a boy.

Watch the video below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians call for ban of new Hollywood horror movie ‘Children of the Corn’

I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

Online loan firm reportedly tracks down and arrests client who failed to repay…

Apostle Chibuzor relocates veteran actor, Aguba to new house in his village

“Take care of him; he left me because of you” – Heartbroken lady tells…

Abroad-based lady wails after her brother squandered money she sent for land and…

Romantic video of Gracious Brown and another man surfaces following clash with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Husband consoles pregnant wife as she weeps after learning that she’s expecting…

Broke men have no right to cheat – Ghanaian YouTuber (Video)

BRT driver faces 16-count charges over Lagos train accident

I want to be appreciated for my talent not my body – Curvy actress, Mo Bewa

Gabon president, Ali Bongo trends for allowing government officials get soaked…

Lady reveals what she did after seeing the beautiful girl her ex cheated with

Young lady confused as boyfriend asks her to forgo scholarship in Canada for him

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More