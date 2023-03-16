“I am in love with my sister’s husband” – 21-year-old lady confesses

A 21-year-old girl named Chinenye has confessed that she is in love with her sister’s husband and is also pregnant for him.

She narrated that she noticed her sister’s husband liked her so she continued to lure him until he slept with her.

She said:

“My family could not afford to pay my school fees but luckily, my elder sister got married to a rich man last year. I moved with her to her husband’s house to help with the chores and also register and write my Jamb. “

“I noticed that my sister’s husband was always looking at my breasts when I’m busy with chores and so I started wearing more revealing tops.”

“One night, as I was cleaning the kitchen he came to drink some water and long story short, we slept together. I just found out that I’m pregnant and I don’t want to abort it because I am in love with him.”