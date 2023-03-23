I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

Renowned Anambra prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, has refuted claims that he will pass away soon because his task on earth is finished.

It was previously claimed that the founder of the Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Mountain, said this to his congregation during a church service as he announced that it was time for him to depart.

The cleric had said:

“I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon.”

However, Amaka Okoye, his media aide told The Nation that Odumeje hadn’t made the remark which was attributed to him.

Her statement read in part; “You know that some people when they want to destroy someone’s image, they will write something with your name and put it in a YouTube and say that you said it. The prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house and that he will die soon.”