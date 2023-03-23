TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost…

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through…

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service…

I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Renowned Anambra prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, has refuted claims that he will pass away soon because his task on earth is finished.

It was previously claimed that the founder of the Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Mountain, said this to his congregation during a church service as he announced that it was time for him to depart.

The cleric had said:

READ ALSO

Lady seeks advice over boyfriend’s suspicious…

Youth pastor caught rocking stripper at Lagos strip club…

I have called my little son, King David, and I told him that very soon, I your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother.

“I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon.”

However, Amaka Okoye, his media aide told The Nation that Odumeje hadn’t made the remark which was attributed to him.

Her statement read in part; “You know that some people when they want to destroy someone’s image, they will write something with your name and put it in a YouTube and say that you said it. The prophet never instructed his son, David to take care of his house and that he will die soon.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He died in the middle of s*x” – Lady narrates how she lost her boyfriend

Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

Man rents N2.8m Lekki apartment only to discover the service charge is N2.1m

Just N50k – Mechanic who returned N10.8m reveals amount he received as reward

Man who’s been dating his teacher since primary school shares love story (Watch…

Paulo Okoye offers Monalisa Stephen 2million to reveal identity of her boyfriend…

Graduate narrates how he went from struggling for survival to making N20m in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We are not like your mom” – Victoria Inyama fires back at Whitemoney

Omotola shares intimate photo with hubby as she celebrates 27 years of marriage

Senator Ike Ekweremadu reportedly found guilty of Organ-trafficking

“God dissolve this friendship by fire” – Lady kicks against friendship…

“I didn’t expect to be hurt” BBNaija’s Vee Iye opens up on her break-up with Neo…

I never said I’ll leave the world soon – Odumeje swallows his words

My biggest regret is giving my ex my school fees – Nigerian lady

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More