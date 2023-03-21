“I will die soon, my time is near” – Prophet Odumeje

Pastor Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanemere, popularly known as Odumeje has revealed that he will die soon as he has accomplished his earthly mission.

He said this during his recent Sunday service at Onitsha, Anambra State. According to him, his time on earth is short and he has given clear instructions to his son David to look after his family.

In his words to his congregation:

“I have called my little son, KingDavid, and I told him that very soon, I your father will leave. You must take care of your brothers and your mother. I came to this world for a purpose, and that purpose has been fulfilled. I have finished my earthly ministry, and I will leave soon”

Some netizens however didn’t seem to be moved by his words as some said they have never really understood his ways.