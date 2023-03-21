“I will not die” – 13-year-old boy brags as he consumes N3k worth of okpa in 30 minutes

A 13-year-old obese boy named Gideon was seen boasting about how he was able to finish three thousand naira worth of okpa for a cash price.

His classmates had complained to their principal about how he eats too much and she summoned him to her office to find out what the issue was.

She told him that eating too much was too bad for his health and he could die but instead, he bragged that he couldn’t die.

He said that a man had randomly challenged him to eat okpa worth three thousand naira which he did under just 39 minutes and he won a cash price of five thousand naira. He even brought out the money from his pocket for all to see.

