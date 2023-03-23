“Leave my brother alone” – Uche Ogbodo slams Victoria Inyama

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actresses Uche Ogbodo, Uche Ebere and Bolanle Oluchi have fired back at Victoria Inyama for bashing White Money on social media. 

They told Victoria to leave Whitemoney alone adding that it was wrong to bring his mother and sisters into the matter. 

Their comments read: 

Ucheogbodo:

“Abeg make Unah leave my brother alone! This his statement isn’t that serious jor! Haba!”

realucheebere:

“This is a phrase, a central word, he doesn’t really mean all women are like that, but what he meant was that women that are like that are on a high side, a lot of, many, most, and what he said is the truth make una no kiIl my Money di Whiteeeee, bikonu most people don’t like to hear the truth, insuIt till forever, the truth must always be said.”

officialbolanlebabs:

“Ahan It’s not that deep. Why refer to his mum? Common!”

