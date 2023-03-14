My fiancée asked for permission to sleep with another guy – Confused man shares

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Kabir, a 27-year-old Nigerian man, has revealed that his fiancée made an odd plea to cheat, which left him perplexed.

Prior to their marriage, he stated she asked him once if she could have a brief fling with another man, so he turned to the internet for advice.

The man said that his fiance expressed interest in dating other people before deciding to share her entire life with him.

They have been dating for two years, and according to Kabir, he has never cheated on her with another lady.

He wrote; “Please I am confused and baffled…how do I even explain this? My fiancée just this night pleaded from me to give her a pass to have sex with another guy (i.e a pass to cheat on me) before we tie knot legally… her reason she wants to experience how it feels with another guy other than me before she commit forever with me.. we have been together for 2 years and gearing up to our wedding soon.. I have never had the cause to doubt her before..but after requesting tonight I am beginning to get really confused.

I thought she was kidding at first when she asked but persistently she wants me to approve of her request..in her words: “I just want u to give me a pass to cheat on you” with a random guy..I’m about to embark on a journey.. and since she made me aware of this her weird sexual fantasy.. I’m beginning to get worried that she’s going to cheat on me any moment sooner or later anyways whether I approve of it or not.. I want to or later anyways whether I approve of it or not.. I want to know is this even right in anyways at all?

PS: I’ve always been faithful since we been together.. the truth is I could choose to cheat or experience it someone else like she weirdly requesting but ever since we met I made a vow to myself I will forever stay connected but alas this happened.. what should I do?”

