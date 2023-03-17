Nigerian man attempts hawking in a commercial bus in UK

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

In a viral video online, a Nigerian man was seen in a bus in the UK, mimicking product sellers in Nigerian commercial buses. 

He was seen trying to sell an aboniki balm as he spoke in Yoruba language in the bus. 

Netizens didn’t find this funny as they rushed to the comments to express their displeasure. Some of them read: 

imlegendfrankie:

“Them UK-based Nigerias are doing too much. So ghetto, attention seekers and unsolicited advisers. You guys need to chill like wtf.”

iam_alphafemale:

“Why encourage stupidity? I don’t see what’s funny here, harassing behaviour for clout. Some people have finished a shift, they want some peace and quietness on the bus, not these nonsense behaviour.”

mr.sprite_laundry:

“Na why them go sit far from una in buses, una go come Dey talk say racism Dey uk. Smh Like what’s the meaning of this, is it obtainable in their land ?? I don’t find it funny”

