Not all skit-makers are destined to ‘blow’ – Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka

Popular comedian and MC Gbenga Adeyinka has stated that contrary to popular perception, stand-up comedians are not being replaced by skit-makers.

In the same way that there are people who earn more money than others in the comedy industry, he claimed that the skit-making industry is similar.

Gbenga stated in an interview that not all comedians and skit creators will find success, so everyone should concentrate on their craft and advance at their own speed.

He emphasized that despite the rise in fame of social media comedians, stand-up comedy is still alive and well.

The humorous act also discussed how performing taught him to stick to his principles and to not put too much stock in other people.

He said; “Life is a continuum. The only thing that is constant in life is change. But, that is not to say that stand-up comedy is dead; we only moved a step higher. There is space for everything. In the past, not many people had phones, talk more of data to view audio-visual comedy materials.

“But, content has now moved to the hands of the people. Events such as weddings and comedy shows cannot happen on the phone and other devices. That kind of content has to be ‘captured live’ before it can be put on the phone. Anyway, I consider the proliferation of social media comedy to be a welcome development, which means we are evolving. That is what we have always prayed for.

“There is a market for everybody. We charge different fees. There are some skit makers who don’t make as much as some of their other colleagues; so, success is relative. We are all growing together, and we all have different needs. One should just focus on one’s craft and continue to grow.”