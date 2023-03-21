Pastor closes down church after winning 100 million through sports betting

David Ochieng, a Ugandan pastor, has abandoned his ministry after winning a large sum of money through sports betting.

According to local media, he won 100 million UGX (N21 million) and decided to close his church, leaving members in shock and confusion.

When he realized he was now worth 100 million shillings, he shut down the building, leaving members of his congregation stranded when they came for midweek service.

Members of the church who visited the premises were astounded to discover that the gate had been locked.

The clergyman was contacted and he confessed that the reason he chose work in the vineyard of God was strictly to earn income to survive and not because he was called.

Ochieng further described the winning as a blessing from God and a swift way to get him out of poverty he was living in because he could not sustain himself with money from his poor congregation.