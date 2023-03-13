TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies…

Slay queen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A slay queen has met her Waterloo after defrauding multiple online vendors with fake alerts.

The alarm was raised by one hair vendor, Biibii Hair, who discovered her tactics; Biibii revealed that the lady had been ordering hair from her for two weeks using phony bank alerts.

She said that she had reached out to other online vendors who revealed to her that the lady had also swindled her with the same tactics.

READ ALSO

‘Only men still marry for love’ – Slay queen says

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t…

The hair vendor took the case to the relevant authorities who tracked the serial swindler to her abode in Benin.

Although finding her place proved to be a daunting task but, Biibii revealed that they found her after much search.

A video online showed that the swindler, who goes by the name Sonia, was captured and was made to take them to her home.

She admitted to her crime and pleaded to be forgiven and be given a second chance at redemption.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Kenyan lady releases photo, video of she and Cubana Chief Priest’s baby after he…

Chioma Akpotha celebrates 43rd birthday with stunning photos

God forbid I have a child in Kenya — Cubana Chief Priest denies having baby with…

I used to enjoy comfortable life back in Nigeria – Man laments a week after…

Nkechi Blessing fumes after online vendor scammed her of N750k (Video)

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama challenges him to do DNA test for their…

Corps member who died in Lagos train accident laid to rest

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Slay queen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts…

“This is what we call canopy” – Nigerians drag Tems over her choice of…

Mandykiss reacts after being called out for making man poor after sexual affair

Nigerian man calls out Mandykiss for making him poor after sleeping with her

“Men wey dey post their wife na highest cheat” – Lady blasts Cubana…

“I’m a beauty with brains” – James Brown boasts as he shares what his beauty is…

Singer Tems loses first Oscar nomination

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More