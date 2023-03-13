Slay queen arrested for allegedly defrauding online vendors with fake alerts (Video)

A slay queen has met her Waterloo after defrauding multiple online vendors with fake alerts.

The alarm was raised by one hair vendor, Biibii Hair, who discovered her tactics; Biibii revealed that the lady had been ordering hair from her for two weeks using phony bank alerts.

She said that she had reached out to other online vendors who revealed to her that the lady had also swindled her with the same tactics.

The hair vendor took the case to the relevant authorities who tracked the serial swindler to her abode in Benin.

Although finding her place proved to be a daunting task but, Biibii revealed that they found her after much search.

A video online showed that the swindler, who goes by the name Sonia, was captured and was made to take them to her home.

She admitted to her crime and pleaded to be forgiven and be given a second chance at redemption.

Watch the video below: