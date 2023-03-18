Trending video: INEC officials insist on not uploading results from polling unit

Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deployed to PU059 in Lagos state, on Saturday informed voters that they won’t upload the governorship and state house of assembly election results directly from the polling unit.

A viral video shows the INEC staff saying that it is only at the RAC centre that the upload can take place.

Her statement caused an uproar and verbal protest as voters demanded that the results be sent to iRev immediately after votes have been counted.

Watch the video below:

In other news, The founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, Siva Moodley, has been laid to rest 579 days after his death.

The 53-year-old South African pastor, died on 15th of August 15, 2021, after falling ill, but his body remained at the Mortuary till 2023.

He often preached about believing that “no Christian should die from sickness.”