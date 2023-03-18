TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his…

Trending video: INEC officials insist on not uploading results from polling unit

News
By Ezie Innocent

Staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, deployed to PU059 in Lagos state, on Saturday informed voters that they won’t upload the governorship and state house of assembly election results directly from the polling unit.

A viral video shows the INEC staff saying that it is only at the RAC centre that the upload can take place.

Her statement caused an uproar and verbal protest as voters demanded that the results be sent to iRev immediately after votes have been counted.

READ ALSO

Reactions as Atiku Abubakar shed hot tears following 6th…

Voters end up cooking for INEC officials at polling unit to…

Watch the video below:

In other news, The founder of The Miracle Centre in the north of Johannesburg, Siva Moodley, has been laid to rest 579 days after his death.

The 53-year-old South African pastor, died on 15th of August 15, 2021, after falling ill, but his body remained at the Mortuary till 2023.

He often preached about believing that “no Christian should die from sickness.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young man uses winnings from sports betting to buy Benz

“Stop putting your mouth in women’s private, it’s the cause of your problem” –…

“My boyfriend of 4 years introduced me to his boyfriend” –…

“Why you should never confess to your man when you cheat on him” – Actor Seun…

Side Chic accosts her sugar daddy at event, reveals in front of his wife that…

Young man recounts how his dad’s best friend began dating his mum after…

School dropout customises his Lamborghini plate number with “No Degree”

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Trending video: INEC officials insist on not uploading results from polling unit

Mum scolds daughter who revealed that Portable is her dream man (Funny video)

Family finally buries pastor after leaving body in mortuary for 2 years waiting…

“Send a congratulatory message on WhatsApp immediately” – Senator Shehu…

“Anyone that intends to disrupt elections should be ready to die” –…

Lady narrates how she witnessed a woman pray her dead daughter back to life

“I love me enough for both of us” – Kiddwaya showers love on mystery woman

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More